CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sector with major players

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 27th April, 2023 (WAM) – CABSAT 2023, the premier event for content creation, distribution, digital media, and satellite communication, will showcase the latest trends and innovations set to revolutionize the live media and entertainment industry. The three-day exhibition, taking place from May 16th to 18th at Dubai World Trade Centre, will bring together major national and international production and broadcast market players, thought leaders, and business owners, to showcase their innovative technologies and concepts.

The 29th edition of CABSAT is being held amidst positive growth in the middle East's media and entertainment market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent between 2021 and 2026, reaching USD 47 billion. This growth is supported by significant government backing for the entertainment industry in the MENA region.

The event will provide a platform for industry experts and leaders to share best practices and discover the latest production and broadcast technologies that have the potential to further boost the entertainment market in the MENA region. The industry has become increasingly reliant on Video on Demand (VOD), and the event will focus on the latest advances in this area, with the VOD sector expected to generate USD 174.80 million in revenue by the end of 2023, expanding at an annual rate of 5.04 percent to reach a projected market volume of USD 215.7 million by 2027.

The 29th edition of CABSAT aims to bring together established content creation and broadcast sector leaders with up-and-coming disruptors, driving the industry's transformation through its position as a major business, innovation, and knowledge exchange platform in the media and entertainment sector.