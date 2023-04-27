UrduPoint.com

CABSAT 2023 To Showcase Innovative Technologies In Production And Broadcast Sector With Major Players

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 04:45 PM

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sector with major players

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 27th April, 2023 (WAM) – CABSAT 2023, the premier event for content creation, distribution, digital media, and satellite communication, will showcase the latest trends and innovations set to revolutionize the live media and entertainment industry. The three-day exhibition, taking place from May 16th to 18th at Dubai World Trade Centre, will bring together major national and international production and broadcast market players, thought leaders, and business owners, to showcase their innovative technologies and concepts.

The 29th edition of CABSAT is being held amidst positive growth in the middle East's media and entertainment market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent between 2021 and 2026, reaching USD 47 billion. This growth is supported by significant government backing for the entertainment industry in the MENA region.

The event will provide a platform for industry experts and leaders to share best practices and discover the latest production and broadcast technologies that have the potential to further boost the entertainment market in the MENA region. The industry has become increasingly reliant on Video on Demand (VOD), and the event will focus on the latest advances in this area, with the VOD sector expected to generate USD 174.80 million in revenue by the end of 2023, expanding at an annual rate of 5.04 percent to reach a projected market volume of USD 215.7 million by 2027.

The 29th edition of CABSAT aims to bring together established content creation and broadcast sector leaders with up-and-coming disruptors, driving the industry's transformation through its position as a major business, innovation, and knowledge exchange platform in the media and entertainment sector.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business Dubai Middle East United States Dollars April May Market Media Event From Government Industry Share Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

24 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

39 minutes ago
 FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

54 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

54 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.