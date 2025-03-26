CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – CABSAT and Integrate middle East (Integrate ME) are set to return in 2025 with their latest editions, taking place from 13 to 15 May 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). These renowned events will unite leading professionals from the media, content, broadcast, Pro AV, and technology sectors to explore cutting-edge innovations and trends reshaping the future of these industries.

Marking its 31st edition, CABSAT is set to be more impactful than ever this year, bringing together over 450 exhibitors and 18,000 attendees for three days of engaging discussions, demonstrations, and networking. As the Middle East’s premier event for content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment, it will offer a dynamic platform for stakeholders to collaborate, share insights, and explore emerging technologies driving transformation in the media and entertainment industry. Among the key exhibitors are first-time participants Nordlys, and Stype, alongside returning brands First Gulf Company, Akratek, and Advanced Media Trading.

Meanwhile, Integrate Middle East, co-located with CABSAT, will return for its third edition in 2025 to shed light on the rapidly evolving Pro AV and media technology sectors. As the only regional event dedicated exclusively to Pro AV, Integrate ME will present IoT and AI-driven technologies as well as the latest innovations in digital signage, audiovisual solutions, and immersive experiences that are enabling seamless coordination across industries, including education, entertainment, hospitality, and retail. It will also explore strategies to drive measurable business growth through transformative networking and exclusive market insights.

Alex Nicholl, Vice President, New Industries at DWTC, stated: “CABSAT and Integrate Middle East have firmly established themselves as key platforms for professionals, innovators, and industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of the media, broadcast, satellite, and Pro AV industries. With these sectors evolving at an unprecedented pace, this year’s editions will highlight the groundbreaking technologies and emerging trends that are redefining content creation, distribution, and immersive experiences. We look forward to welcoming global experts, exhibitors, and attendees to these events that promise to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and open new business avenues.

”

By 2025, the entertainment industry worldwide is expected to generate US$ 2.6 trillion in revenue, reflecting a 5% compound annual growth rate from 2020. The sector is poised for further significant expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to reach US$ 4.41 billion in 2030.

In this edition, CABSAT will feature an extensive showcase of satellite, broadcast, and media solutions. Attendees can expect to engage with over 450 global exhibitors, with a focus on new technologies and developments that are revolutionising the media industry. Key highlights include the organisation of Content Congress, where over 150 world-class speakers will discuss vital topics such as AI’s role in the Middle East media industry, the rise of esports in broadcasting, and the surge of the Arab box office.

This year, the Content Congress will be themed ‘Where Insights Ignite Change—Shaping the New Narrative of Media for the 21st Century’. It will feature a series of panels and keynotes delivered by key media industry leaders and figures, who will share their perspectives and opinions on the future of broadcast content, providing valuable insights into emerging trends.

Integrate Middle East 2025 will showcase cutting-edge products such as interactive displays, audiovisual solutions, and other emerging solutions within the Pro AV sector, highlighting the role of technology in transforming how businesses communicate and engage with audiences. The Middle East Pro AV market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030 to reach US$ 22.7 million by 2030. The Data Bridge Market Research suggests that the increase in demand for wireless Pro AV equipment set forth significant growth opportunities.

This edition will feature first-time exhibitors such as IPS Mena and Hohem Tech, while leading global brands like Unilumin, Godox, Neewer, and Leyard make their return as repeat exhibitors, further reinforcing the event’s reputation as a hub for innovation and industry collaboration.

During this edition, Integrate Middle East will host specialised workshops, seminars, and product launches, offering industry players insights into the latest market trends, best practices, and technologies. Leading global companies will exhibit their newest solutions, creating opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaboration.