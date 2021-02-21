UrduPoint.com
CAE To Showcase Defence Innovations At IDEX & NAVDEX 2021

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 01:00 AM

CAE to showcase defence innovations at IDEX & NAVDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) CAE, a global training and mission systems integrator, will present its latest defence and security innovations at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX). The events will take place simultaneously in Abu Dhabi from February 21 to 25, 2021.

CAE’s innovations include digitally immersive training and operational support solutions that help meet end user readiness requirements. At IDEX, the company will showcase the CAE Trax academy – a comprehensive pilot training continuum that delivers faster, better and more efficient pilot throughput. Part of the CAE Trax Academy is the CAE Sprint Virtual Reality (VR) trainer.

The company will also demonstrate its remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) training solutions at their stand during IDEX.

