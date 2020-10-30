UrduPoint.com
CAF President Contracts COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

CAF president contracts COVID-19

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2020) The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Friday that its president, Ahmad Ahmad, has been infected with COVID-19.

In an official statement, the football governing body in Africa stated that Ahmad discovered that he was infected with the COVID-19 after arriving in Cairo, on October 28.

The statement revealed that Ahmad will undergo a 14-day health quarantine until he recovers.

More Stories From Middle East

