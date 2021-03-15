UrduPoint.com
Cafes In Ajman Permitted To Work Till 1.00 A.m

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Cafes in Ajman permitted to work till 1.00 a.m

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Cafes in the emirate of Ajman have been told they can operate until 1.00 a.m. daily, while restaurants are allowed to not comply with the working hours in place across the emirate, effective Monday March 15.

The announcement was made by the emirate’s Crisis, Disaster and Emergency Management team, who have doubled down on the importance of complying with all relevant health protocols, including physical distancing, and tables to set 2 m apart with a maximum of 4 people at each. All working staff have to undergo a weekly PCR, except those vaccinated twice against the COVID-19.

The team called upon all restaurant and cafe owners to comply with all COVID-19 countermeasures.

More Stories From Middle East

