CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for two weeks

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 30th March 2020 (WAM) - In further contributions from the private sector to support the UAE’s efforts against COVID-19, CAFU, the region’s first on-demand fuel delivery app, said it will provide all ambulances operated by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, DCAS, with free fuel for a period of two weeks.

The gesture highlights the collaboration between the private and public sector in facing challenges in the current critical environment.

As part of the initiative, CAFU will deliver petrol on-demand to the corporation's fleet of ambulances that operate in over 100 locations across Dubai, bringing contactless fuel delivery to frontline health workers and eliminating the need for them to go to a petrol station.

Rashid Al Ghurair, Founder and CEO of CAFU, said: "CAFU has evolved into an essential part of people’s lives since its launch. We now have 180 trucks covering Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. CAFU is designed as a contactless service - our pilots can come and fuel cars wherever the customer is and at their convenient time, minimising exposure to any physical contact while still ensuring the car is always fueled up.

"

Al Ghurair said that CAFU is proud to support the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services in this noble cause and help ensure their ambulance services can operate without interruption. "It is important to come together as a community and support each other during this critical time," he added.

Khalifa Bin Dray, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said: "We deeply appreciate this remarkable initiative from CAFU . This is a true testament of the UAE’s ability to inspire solidarity between members of the society to defeat this pandemic. This cooperation is in line with the directives of our wise leadership to bolster cooperation between the government and private sectors to prevent the spread of this disease."

A Dubai-born start-up, CAFU has been providing motorists with an innovative and convenient app-based service that allows them to get fuel at their exact location at any time. The CAFU app aims to save motorists time and effort by eliminating the need to queue up at petrol stations.