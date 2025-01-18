Cairo meeting on implementing Gaza Ceasefire concludes on positive note: Source

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) A high-level Egyptian source has announced the successful conclusion of the Cairo meeting convened to deliberate on the implementation mechanisms of the Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement. The source emphasised a constructive atmosphere and a shared understanding among all participating parties.

The source further elaborated that a comprehensive set of arrangements has been finalised to facilitate the effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement. Key among these is the establishment of a joint operations room in Cairo, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the agreed-upon procedures.

This room will comprise representatives from Egypt, Palestine, Qatar, the United States, and Israel, fostering collaborative efforts and ensuring consistent adherence to the agreement's provisions.

The source emphasised that this agreement signifies a crucial step within broader efforts aimed at halting further escalation and cultivating long-term stability within the Gaza Strip.