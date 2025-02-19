Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence Announce Strategic MoU
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 08:03 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Calidus, a leading UAE-based defence manufacturing company, has today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France's Safran Electronics & Defence, a global leader in aerospace, defence, and security systems.
This partnership aims to address the growing demand for advanced aerial delivery support services in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with a focus on enhancing military and humanitarian capabilities.
The MoU represents a significant step forward in strengthening the UAE’s defence infrastructure by combining Calidus’ deep expertise in regional manufacturing and market knowledge with Safran’s world-class technologies in avionics, navigation, and aerospace systems. Together, the two companies will provide cutting-edge aerial delivery solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the region.
“We are proud to partner with Safran to enhance the air support industry capabilities and meet the vital logistics needs of the MENA region,” said Dr. Khalifa Al Balooshi, CEO of Calidus. “This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver advanced defence solutions locally, while supporting military operations and humanitarian efforts across the region.”
The collaboration will focus on the research, development, and deployment of advanced aerial delivery systems, optimising logistics for a range of operations, from military missions to disaster relief.
Safran’s proven expertise in systems integration and mission-critical equipment, paired with Calidus’ knowledge of the region’s specific needs, ensures that these solutions will be both reliable and efficient.
"Partnering with Calidus in this venture allows us to further strengthen our commitment to the UAE and MENA region," said Franck Saudo, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defence. "Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver state-of-the-art technology that enhances operational effectiveness and supports the region’s growing defence and humanitarian needs."
The aerial delivery services market in the MENA region is rapidly growing, driven by increasing military logistics requirements and the region’s expanding humanitarian missions. This strategic partnership is well-timed to meet those needs, providing high-tech, flexible, and efficient delivery systems that will support the region’s security and stability.
Both companies will showcase the results of this partnership at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025 in Abu Dhabi, where they present their joint aerial delivery solutions to global defence leaders and industry stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture
University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research
GICAT: Strong IDEX presence showcases France’s defence strength
Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran
Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence capabilities at IDEX 2025
ICP calls on investors, entrepreneurs to benefit from Business Opportunities Vis ..
YesAgain Group expands into Middle East with new hub at SAIF Zone
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Judicial Council meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience A ..3 minutes ago
-
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house3 minutes ago
-
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 secure AED19.95 billion in contracts over three days3 minutes ago
-
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU3 minutes ago
-
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle3 minutes ago
-
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture3 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research4 minutes ago
-
GICAT: Strong IDEX presence showcases France’s defence strength4 minutes ago
-
Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran4 minutes ago
-
Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence capabilities at IDEX 20254 minutes ago
-
ICP calls on investors, entrepreneurs to benefit from Business Opportunities Visa4 minutes ago
-
YesAgain Group expands into Middle East with new hub at SAIF Zone4 minutes ago