ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Calidus, a leading UAE-based defence manufacturing company, has today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France's Safran Electronics & Defence, a global leader in aerospace, defence, and security systems.

This partnership aims to address the growing demand for advanced aerial delivery support services in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with a focus on enhancing military and humanitarian capabilities.

The MoU represents a significant step forward in strengthening the UAE’s defence infrastructure by combining Calidus’ deep expertise in regional manufacturing and market knowledge with Safran’s world-class technologies in avionics, navigation, and aerospace systems. Together, the two companies will provide cutting-edge aerial delivery solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the region.

“We are proud to partner with Safran to enhance the air support industry capabilities and meet the vital logistics needs of the MENA region,” said Dr. Khalifa Al Balooshi, CEO of Calidus. “This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver advanced defence solutions locally, while supporting military operations and humanitarian efforts across the region.”

The collaboration will focus on the research, development, and deployment of advanced aerial delivery systems, optimising logistics for a range of operations, from military missions to disaster relief.

Safran’s proven expertise in systems integration and mission-critical equipment, paired with Calidus’ knowledge of the region’s specific needs, ensures that these solutions will be both reliable and efficient.

"Partnering with Calidus in this venture allows us to further strengthen our commitment to the UAE and MENA region," said Franck Saudo, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defence. "Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver state-of-the-art technology that enhances operational effectiveness and supports the region’s growing defence and humanitarian needs."

The aerial delivery services market in the MENA region is rapidly growing, driven by increasing military logistics requirements and the region’s expanding humanitarian missions. This strategic partnership is well-timed to meet those needs, providing high-tech, flexible, and efficient delivery systems that will support the region’s security and stability.

Both companies will showcase the results of this partnership at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025 in Abu Dhabi, where they present their joint aerial delivery solutions to global defence leaders and industry stakeholders.