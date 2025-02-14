Open Menu

Calidus To Debut Advanced, Innovative Military Vehicles, Aircraft, Equipment, Systems At IDEX 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, systems at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Calidus, a UAE-based Defence Technology Development and Manufacturing Company,

is participating in the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), which take place from 17th to 21st February 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

This year, Calidus is showcasing its innovations over a total exhibition space of 2,466 square metres, double the size allocated in the previous 2023 edition.

During the exhibition, Calidus will showcase a diverse range of advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, and systems, many of which will be unveiled for the first time at IDEX. Additionally, the company will introduce integrated defence solutions tailored to meet the latest demands of both domestic and international markets. The event will also highlight Calidus’ decade-long journey of excellence and innovation in the national defence industry, reaffirming its position as a leading player in the sector.

Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chairman of Calidus Group, stated that IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 serve as a premier global platform that helps shape the future of the defence and security industries, underscoring the UAE’s pivotal role in the evolution of the global defence landscape.

Al Hosani added that IDEX and NAVDEX articulate the UAE’s strategic vision, which integrates technological innovation, international collaboration, and a commitment to strengthening its position as a responsible global power contributing to security and stability worldwide.

He emphasised that hosting such international events and bringing together leading minds and expertise in the defence sector reinforces the UAE’s status as a global hub redefining industry standards.

He further stated: "As the global landscape shifts towards unconventional technologies such as artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and cyber defence, the UAE emerges as a regional and international leader, investing in these domains through the development of competitive national industries that enhance its strategic autonomy."

Al Hosani also noted that 21st-century security challenges necessitate a comprehensive approach that combines advanced technology with international cooperation. Through IDEX and NAVDEX, the UAE provides an inclusive platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange on current and future security issues, focusing on the development of innovative solutions that contribute to protecting communities and strengthening global stability.
Established in 2015, Calidus Group has cemented its reputation as a leading developer and manufacturer of defence products in the UAE.

The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of both local and global defence sectors, significantly enhancing national defence capabilities through the integration of highly efficient, cutting-edge technologies.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange UAE Company Abu Dhabi Vehicles Hub February 2015 Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military veh ..

Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanit ..

UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains ..

Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..

49 minutes ago
  DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC h ..

 DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting

1 hour ago
 Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Te ..

Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developi ..

ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards f ..

Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..

1 hour ago
 Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, ach ..

Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..

2 hours ago
 Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

2 hours ago
 More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East