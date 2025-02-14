- Home
Calidus To Debut Advanced, Innovative Military Vehicles, Aircraft, Equipment, Systems At IDEX 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 07:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Calidus, a UAE-based Defence Technology Development and Manufacturing Company,
is participating in the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), which take place from 17th to 21st February 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
This year, Calidus is showcasing its innovations over a total exhibition space of 2,466 square metres, double the size allocated in the previous 2023 edition.
During the exhibition, Calidus will showcase a diverse range of advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, and systems, many of which will be unveiled for the first time at IDEX. Additionally, the company will introduce integrated defence solutions tailored to meet the latest demands of both domestic and international markets. The event will also highlight Calidus’ decade-long journey of excellence and innovation in the national defence industry, reaffirming its position as a leading player in the sector.
Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chairman of Calidus Group, stated that IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 serve as a premier global platform that helps shape the future of the defence and security industries, underscoring the UAE’s pivotal role in the evolution of the global defence landscape.
Al Hosani added that IDEX and NAVDEX articulate the UAE’s strategic vision, which integrates technological innovation, international collaboration, and a commitment to strengthening its position as a responsible global power contributing to security and stability worldwide.
He emphasised that hosting such international events and bringing together leading minds and expertise in the defence sector reinforces the UAE’s status as a global hub redefining industry standards.
He further stated: "As the global landscape shifts towards unconventional technologies such as artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and cyber defence, the UAE emerges as a regional and international leader, investing in these domains through the development of competitive national industries that enhance its strategic autonomy."
Al Hosani also noted that 21st-century security challenges necessitate a comprehensive approach that combines advanced technology with international cooperation. Through IDEX and NAVDEX, the UAE provides an inclusive platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange on current and future security issues, focusing on the development of innovative solutions that contribute to protecting communities and strengthening global stability.
Established in 2015, Calidus Group has cemented its reputation as a leading developer and manufacturer of defence products in the UAE.
The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of both local and global defence sectors, significantly enhancing national defence capabilities through the integration of highly efficient, cutting-edge technologies.
