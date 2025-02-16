Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Calidus, a UAE-based Defense Technology Development and Manufacturing Company, is set to showcase its latest innovative military products and systems during its participation in the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025). The event will be held from February 17 to 21 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The Calidus stand at the exhibition will serve as a key platform to highlight the UAE’s advanced capabilities in the defense industry, inviting specialists and decision-makers to explore a promising future of innovation and achievement.

For the first time, Calidus will unveil a new 8x8 vehicle designed to withstand the toughest conditions in various operations. This eight-wheeled, all-terrain vehicle has been fully designed and manufactured at Calidus’ facilities by Emirati engineers, making it one of the most advanced vehicles of its kind worldwide and the first to be designed and produced in the region. This innovation reflects the company’s manufacturing and development capabilities, allowing it to compete in both local and global markets.

Additionally, Calidus will showcase armoured vehicles, including MATV004 and MATV001, which feature high-level armoured protection, mobility, and compatibility with various military mission systems. The MATV004 vehicle will also be equipped to carry the Al Heda missile system and other advanced weapon platforms.

Among the highlights of Calidus’ participation will be the announcement of the "Barq" rocket launcher system, designed for high mobility and intense firepower, integrated with cutting-edge technological advancements.

Another major reveal is the Calidus reconnaissance vehicle, a four-wheel-drive system equipped with modern surveillance technology and high agility, offering flexible movement capabilities for reconnaissance missions.

Alongside these innovations, Calidus will also present state-of-the-art defense systems, including:

The 35mm twin-barrel turret system for close-range air defense, mounted on the WAHASH 8x8 vehicle.

"Lahab" 155mm artillery turret, the first of its kind in the region, designed for high-impact firepower.

Dr Khalifa Alblooshi, CEO and Managing Director of Calidus, expressed pride in participating in IDEX 2025, calling it an exceptional event and a strategic platform that brings together global defense industry leaders, decision-makers, and official delegations.

He emphasised that this edition of IDEX is particularly significant, not only because it is the largest in history but also because it provides a unique opportunity to showcase the latest defense solutions and strengthen strategic partnerships both locally and globally.

He further highlighted that all Calidus products are developed and manufactured by highly trained Emirati professionals, adhering to the highest international standards. This approach aligns with the UAE’s vision to support national industries, develop local expertise, and train national talent to contribute to sustainable development goals.

As part of its participation in IDEX 2025, Calidus will also sign multiple partnership agreements with leading global companies to establish local production lines and transfer advanced technologies. This move reflects Calidus' commitment to supporting national capabilities and localizing defense industries, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to promote innovation and build a sustainable economy.