Calidus To Launch Seven New UAE-made Defense Products At IDEX 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Calidus, a UAE-based Defense Technology Development and Manufacturing Company, is set to showcase its latest innovative military products and systems during its participation in the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025). The event will be held from February 17 to 21 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The Calidus stand at the exhibition will serve as a key platform to highlight the UAE’s advanced capabilities in the defense industry, inviting specialists and decision-makers to explore a promising future of innovation and achievement.
For the first time, Calidus will unveil a new 8x8 vehicle designed to withstand the toughest conditions in various operations. This eight-wheeled, all-terrain vehicle has been fully designed and manufactured at Calidus’ facilities by Emirati engineers, making it one of the most advanced vehicles of its kind worldwide and the first to be designed and produced in the region. This innovation reflects the company’s manufacturing and development capabilities, allowing it to compete in both local and global markets.
Additionally, Calidus will showcase armoured vehicles, including MATV004 and MATV001, which feature high-level armoured protection, mobility, and compatibility with various military mission systems. The MATV004 vehicle will also be equipped to carry the Al Heda missile system and other advanced weapon platforms.
Among the highlights of Calidus’ participation will be the announcement of the "Barq" rocket launcher system, designed for high mobility and intense firepower, integrated with cutting-edge technological advancements.
Another major reveal is the Calidus reconnaissance vehicle, a four-wheel-drive system equipped with modern surveillance technology and high agility, offering flexible movement capabilities for reconnaissance missions.
Alongside these innovations, Calidus will also present state-of-the-art defense systems, including:
The 35mm twin-barrel turret system for close-range air defense, mounted on the WAHASH 8x8 vehicle.
"Lahab" 155mm artillery turret, the first of its kind in the region, designed for high-impact firepower.
Dr Khalifa Alblooshi, CEO and Managing Director of Calidus, expressed pride in participating in IDEX 2025, calling it an exceptional event and a strategic platform that brings together global defense industry leaders, decision-makers, and official delegations.
He emphasised that this edition of IDEX is particularly significant, not only because it is the largest in history but also because it provides a unique opportunity to showcase the latest defense solutions and strengthen strategic partnerships both locally and globally.
He further highlighted that all Calidus products are developed and manufactured by highly trained Emirati professionals, adhering to the highest international standards. This approach aligns with the UAE’s vision to support national industries, develop local expertise, and train national talent to contribute to sustainable development goals.
As part of its participation in IDEX 2025, Calidus will also sign multiple partnership agreements with leading global companies to establish local production lines and transfer advanced technologies. This move reflects Calidus' commitment to supporting national capabilities and localizing defense industries, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to promote innovation and build a sustainable economy.
Recent Stories
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 202540 seconds ago
-
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip without displacing Palest ..46 minutes ago
-
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 202546 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February1 hour ago
-
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries1 hour ago
-
Israel refuses entry of mobile homes into Gaza Strip1 hour ago
-
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to strengthen national secu ..2 hours ago
-
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain security, stability: F ..2 hours ago
-
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets3 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister3 hours ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence preparedness,3 hours ago
-
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs3 hours ago