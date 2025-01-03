Open Menu

California Plane Crash Kills 2, Injures 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 10:00 AM

FULLERTON, California, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) Two people died and 18 were injured Thursday when a small plane crashed through the roof of a sprawling furniture manufacturing building in Southern California where at least 200 people were working, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the police.

The identities of the people who died, and whether they were in the plane or on the ground, was not yet known, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

The plane crashed less than two minutes after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County, located just six miles (10 kilometres) from Disneyland, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Firefighters and police arrived at scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

Ten people were taken to the hospital, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said. There were two confirmed deaths, according to Wells.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Van’s RV-10, a four-seat aircraft. The National Transportation Safety board said in a social media post that it is investigating the crash.

