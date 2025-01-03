California Plane Crash Kills 2, Injures 18
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 10:00 AM
FULLERTON, California, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) Two people died and 18 were injured Thursday when a small plane crashed through the roof of a sprawling furniture manufacturing building in Southern California where at least 200 people were working, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the police.
The identities of the people who died, and whether they were in the plane or on the ground, was not yet known, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.
The plane crashed less than two minutes after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County, located just six miles (10 kilometres) from Disneyland, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Firefighters and police arrived at scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.
Ten people were taken to the hospital, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said. There were two confirmed deaths, according to Wells.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Van’s RV-10, a four-seat aircraft. The National Transportation Safety board said in a social media post that it is investigating the crash.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
California plane crash kills 2, injures 181 minute ago
-
China sees warmest year on record in 202416 minutes ago
-
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro8 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral relations over phone10 hours ago
-
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire10 hours ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guide outlining regulati ..10 hours ago
-
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say10 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas10 hours ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments10 hours ago
-
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for struggling families10 hours ago
-
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 202511 hours ago