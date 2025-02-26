- Home
- Middle East
- 'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Bahrain
'Call Of The People Of Qiblah' Signed At Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference In Bahrain
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Participants at the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference, held in Bahrain's capital, Manama, have endorsed "The Call of the People of Qiblah". This charter, rich in principles, aims to foster dialogue and understanding among various Islamic sects and schools of thought.
The conference was attended by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and featured the participation of over 400 scholars and leaders.
This declaration emanates from the inherent unity of the 'Muslim Ummah,' [Muslim nation] ordained by its Creator, Allah Almighty, as a singular nation—a model of balance and excellence intended to serve as a guiding light for humanity. It solidifies the foundation for nurturing mutual affection and compassion among its people and fostering Islamic fraternity among the people of the Qiblah.
The call underscored that Islamic fraternity is deeply ingrained and enduring, extending beyond mere proximity or convergence among Muslims.
It acknowledged that the reasons for doctrinal diversity, both natural and situational, are not the objectives of the call.
Rather, it confirmed that jurisprudential and doctrinal differences are legitimate and should remain untouched. The call stated that attempts to amalgamate these schools into one or to blend them in a way that diminishes their unique characteristics are neither practical nor rational and, therefore, not sought after.
The charter declared that members of the Muslim Ummah must recognise the essential elements that will enable the Ummah to reclaim its renaissance and assert its active presence on both Islamic and global stages.
Furthermore, the call underscored that the unity of the Muslim Ummah is a sacred covenant and a protected pact, not subject to compromise or negligence. It is an imperative that must be consciously maintained, manifested in conduct, and deeply embedded in educational curricula and discourse.
The Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the inaugural session of the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference, which was held under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on 19th-20th Febraury.
Recent Stories
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
More Stories From Middle East
-
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Bahrain56 seconds ago
-
Half of world population covered by social protection for first time, says ILO31 minutes ago
-
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports31 minutes ago
-
China’s AI-driven automotive revolution reshapes industry1 hour ago
-
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects2 hours ago
-
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs2 hours ago
-
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thailand2 hours ago
-
UNODA holds first-ever Capacity Building Programme in Asia-Pacific3 hours ago
-
Power outage leaves most of Chile in darkness for hours3 hours ago
-
Investopia 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Three tropical cyclones swirling in South Pacific3 hours ago
-
6.1-magnitude quake hits near Indonesia's Sulawesi island4 hours ago