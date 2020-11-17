Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 34 of 2020 regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club.

The Decree stipulates that a club specialising in camel racing activities shall be established in the emirate named "Sharjah Camel Racing Club", which has legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its various goals and objectives, as well as exercise its competences. It works under the supervision of the Sharjah Sport Council, SSC.

The Club’s headquarters shall be based in Al Dhaid and upon the approval of the SSC, it may establish branches within and outside the Emirate.

The Club aims to preserve the cultural heritage of camel racing and enhance the community awareness on its importance; enhance the emirate’s position in the field of camel racing at the local, regional and international levels; contribute to setting up a modern and integrated system to develop the legal and administrative systems related to camel racing in the emirate in accordance with best practices; and empower national competencies and providing the necessary facilities in camel racing.

A well-qualified executive director with experience in the sports and cultural field, shall be appointed by a decision of the council after the approval of the sports council, and the council defines its powers and tasks and is accountable to it.

The Decree specified the term of membership in the board to be four years, starting from its first meeting, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods. The board shall continue to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term until a new board is appointed and it is permissible to reappoint those whose membership has expired.

The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities shall implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to its provisions shall be repealed.