Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products Factory LLC (EICMPF/Camelicious) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Othaim Pharma Trading Company (Othaim Pharma) to expand EICMPF’s operations in the Saudi Arabian markets.

The MoU was signed by Saeed Juma Bin Subaih Al Falasi, EICMPF’s General Manager, and Medhat Elkatan, Othaim Pharma’s CEO, on the sidelines of Gulfood at World Trade Centre.

The MoU is aimed to build a mutual commitment in complementing each other s duties and functions for the development and implementation of Camelicious products distribution successfully in Saudi Arabia.