UrduPoint.com

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma Sign MoU To Expand Operations In Saudi Arabian Market

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products Factory LLC (EICMPF/Camelicious) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Othaim Pharma Trading Company (Othaim Pharma) to expand EICMPF’s operations in the Saudi Arabian markets.

The MoU was signed by Saeed Juma Bin Subaih Al Falasi, EICMPF’s General Manager, and Medhat Elkatan, Othaim Pharma’s CEO, on the sidelines of Gulfood at World Trade Centre.

The MoU is aimed to build a mutual commitment in complementing each other s duties and functions for the development and implementation of Camelicious products distribution successfully in Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

World Company Saudi Saudi Arabia Market Industry

Recent Stories

ANP announces to celebrate Mother Language Day

ANP announces to celebrate Mother Language Day

5 minutes ago
 Khanewal incident culprits to be brought to justic ..

Khanewal incident culprits to be brought to justice just like Sialkot tragedy: A ..

5 minutes ago
 Estonia Says Ratification of Border Agreement With ..

Estonia Says Ratification of Border Agreement With Russia Will Increase Security

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

45 minutes ago
 Russia's Zakharova Says UK Should Apologize for Fa ..

Russia's Zakharova Says UK Should Apologize for False Statements About Ukraine I ..

5 minutes ago
 Lawmakers call for preventing increased women hara ..

Lawmakers call for preventing increased women harassment incidents in Sindh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>