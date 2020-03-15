UrduPoint.com
Campaign To Support Emirati Fishermen Launches In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Government Workshop, DGW, in cooperation with the Dubai Fishermen Cooperative Association, DFCA, recently held a fishing equipment recycling campaign to support local Emirati fishermen and attract citizens to work in the fishing industry.

The initiative was held in the presence of Fahad Ahmed Al Raeesi, CEO of the DGW, and Omair bin Omair Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the DFCA.

During the campaign, iron filings and wood shavings were recycled for use in the production of fishing equipment.

"This campaign is in line with the DGW's continuing commitment to its corporate social responsibility, CSR. Through this initiative, the DGW aims to promote the culture of traditional crafts and professions related to the state’s heritage and history, as well as to support local Emirati fishermen," Al Raeesi said.

Al Raeesi highlighted the importance of supporting Emirati fishermen and promoting their profession, as well as the need to preserve the nation’s resources through optimal and efficient utilisation of resources.

He also explained the key roles of both the public and private sector in promoting environmental awareness, including efforts to establish a culture of sustainable development and implementing the goals of the national agenda.

The DGW is also continuing to promote innovation, creativity and excellence across all areas of government work, by forging strategic partnerships and organising social and volunteer activities, including awareness campaigns, to better serve the interests of community members.

