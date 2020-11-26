Canada reaffirms its commitment to convene the world at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Expo 2020 Dubai officials and the Canadian diplomatic missions in the UAE met to discuss ongoing collaboration as the countdown to the Expo in October next year continues.

The meeting was chaired by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Marcy Grossman, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE. It was also attended by Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

All participants highlighted the significance of Expo 2020 Dubai in the post-COVID context as a catalyst to convene the world. At a time of unprecedented global uncertainty and insecurity, Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together more than 200 participants – including countries, companies, international organisations and educational institutions – and millions of visitors to celebrate humanity and help build a better future.

Reem Al Hashemy, said, "Expo 2020 is bringing the world together to encourage collaboration and international cooperation at a time when it is most needed.

"Though much has changed this year, there are pressing challenges that existed before the pandemic and will remain when it is over. By bringing countries and people together to help find solutions to these challenges, Expo aims to inspire hope, optimism and a shared purpose for the future.

"

During the meeting, Canada confirmed its continued commitment to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, and its close collaboration with UAE partners to offer visitors events and experiences addressing shared interests including innovation, tolerance and cooperation.

Marcy Grossman, said, "Canada’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase Canada’s commitment to the future, and bringing solutions to the world’s most pressing issues under our theme "The Future in Mind". I am thrilled to witness the progress made on the expansive and impressive Expo site."

Jean-Philippe Linteau, said, "I look forward to welcome many in-person and virtual visitors to Canada’s beautiful pavilion, taking shape in Expo’s Sustainability District. Sustainability is at the centre of Canada’s approach to COVID economic recovery."

The importance of the bilateral relationship between Canada and the UAE in building a more sustainable, peaceful and prosperous future was also underlined in the meeting.

Expo 2020 Dubai – the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region – will run from 1st October 2021 until 31st March 2022.