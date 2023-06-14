Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue rising in world tennis rankings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) Canadian tennis players Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov are continuing their journey to reclaim the top spots in the world rankings after their participation in the French Open at Roland Garros, the second of the four Grand Slam tournaments this season.

Andreescu, 22, who reached the third round of the tournament, climbed five places to 37th in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, achieving her best result at Roland Garros.

She aims to gradually move up to the top ranks after reaching the fourth position in the WTA world rankings in October 2019 following her win at the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

In men's tennis, Shapovalov, 24, also advanced three places to 29th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world rankings after reaching the third round of Roland Garros, marking his best result in the tournament.

Shapovalov aims to continue his progress in the rankings, as he previously reached the tenth position in September 2020 after reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

In recent years, several Canadian athletes have shone on the international stage, including Andreescu, Shapovalov and fellow tennis players Félix Auger-Aliassime and Eugenie Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 and rose to the fifth place in the WTA world rankings.

Sports hold significant importance in Canada, as Canadians consider it an important activity in their daily lives. Many Canadians actively participate in multiple sports.

The cold weather in the North American country contributes to the increased interest of its residents, whether Canadians or other nationalities, in sports, which serve as a means to overcome the chilly climate.

Canadians engage in various winter and summer sports, with ice hockey leading the way in popularity. Ice hockey is immensely popular in Canada and surpasses all other sports in terms of interest and participation.

Several Canadian teams participate in the National Hockey League (NHL), which brings together teams from the country and its neighbour, the US.

While ice hockey garners significant attention and holds the top spot in popularity, lacrosse, a sport played with a rubber ball and a netted stick, attracts considerable interest among Canadians, especially during the summer season. The game involves passing the ball between teammates until one shoots it into the goal.

Similar to the US, basketball also enjoys immense popularity in Canada.

American football is also one of the most popular sports in Canada, with Canadian teams being among the leading teams globally in this sport.

Football, or soccer, is also a popular sport in Canada, despite not having a wide scope of participation.

The exceptional performance of the Canadian women's national football team has contributed to the sport's popularity. The team regularly participates in the FIFA Women's World Cup and won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after securing bronze medals in the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

They also won the North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) Women's Championship twice and finished second in six editions.

In recent years, Canadian football has produced several outstanding players who have excelled in professional leagues, such as Alphonso Davies, a star for Bayern Munich in Germany.

Furthermore, several female players, such as the young player, Jordyn Huitema, have shone in the Canadian women's national team.

Canada also embraces various other popular sports, including rugby, baseball, tennis, athletics, rowing and swimming.

Athletics consistently brings in the most medals for the Canadian delegation in the Olympic Games, followed by rowing and swimming.

However, ice hockey is the sport that has garnered the most medals for Canada in the Winter Olympics, with the Canadian team winning gold in this sport more than any other team.