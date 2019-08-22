UrduPoint.com
Candidancy Application Numbers Prove Citizens' Political Awareness, Faith In FNC Role: Al Owais

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, said today that the significant number of candidates registering for the Federal National Council 2019 elections indicates a high level of political awareness among all segments of the community and their faith in the role of the FNC.

He made this statement after visiting the registration centre in Fujairah on the 5th and final day of the registration of candidates for the Federal National Council, FNC, elections 2019.

The minister was briefed by the team on the centre’s work process in the presence of Maj. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Fujairah Emirate Committee.

During his tour, Al Owais was accompanied by Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for the Federal National Council Affairs, Member of the National Election Commission, Chairman of the Election Management Committee, and Dr.

Saeed Al Ghafli, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Federal National Council Affairs at the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Member and Coordinator of the National Committee for Elections.

Al Owais stressed that the electoral experience represents a successful model thanks to the participation of Emirati citizens and the political empowerment of women. He praised all the efforts being made to provide the best services at the registration centres and the provision of the latest equipment and technology to facilitate the registration process.

He attributed the success of all the phases of the elections to the cooperation of the working teams to serve citizens who are at the top of the wise leadership's priorities.

The National Elections Committee previously announced that candidate registrations will take place between 18th and 22nd August. The preliminary list of candidates will be announced on 25th August.

