Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, today announced the deadline for receiving appeals against FNC election candidates, noting that it did not receive any appeals during the allocated period from 26th to 28th August 2019.

The committee stated that it received three withdrawal requests from candidates, with two in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi.

According to the elections schedule, the final list of candidates will be released on 3rd September, while the Names of the candidate representatives will be presented on 4th September, according to the terms set out in the executive regulations.

Candidates will then launch their election capaigns on 8th September, with a deadline for candidate withdrawal set for 15th September. Election campaigns will run for 27 days until 4th October 2019.

From 22nd to 23rd September, Emiratis living overseas can cast their ballots. Early polling booths will open from 1st to 3rd October, while the main election day will be on 5th October, when results of the preliminary count will be announced.

A new Federal National Council will be announced on 13th October, unless appeals are filed.