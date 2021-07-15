Capital Health Screening Centre Introduces its rapid visa medical screenings to Ruwais

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC) is now offering its exceptionally efficient visa-medical screening to all residents in Ruwais. The Mubadala Health partner opened a new branch under the agreement signed with the region’s largest employer, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) – Al Dhafra region.

The new branch is the fourth in CHSC’s network, with its main center in Abu Dhabi City’s Al Jazira sports Club, and branches in Musaffah and Al Ain.

Haitham Alsubaihi, Executive Director of CHSC, said: "We are proud to be collaborating with such a strong, progressive and performance-driven company. We believe our high standards of service align perfectly with ADNOC’s focus on efficiency and will also exceed the expectations of the general public. We have fine-tuned and perfected the visa application process over many years and our visitors enjoy a seamless customer experience that ensures prompt, effective, and high-quality results."

CHSC’s facilities are popular among employers and residents for visa screening due to their unique approach, which includes an appointment-booking system to minimize waiting times, SMS appointment reminders and optional same-day results for residency visa screening.

With a large screening capacity, the new CHSC branch will offer 400 visa medical screenings per day.

CHSC’s Deputy Executive Director, Ali Alsaffar, who oversaw the opening of the new branch, said: "We are always looking for opportunities to grow and expand with the ultimate aim to better serve the needs of UAE residents.

This new center in Ruwais, will offer accessible and quicker access to people needing medical tests for residency visas."

Mubarak O. Al Mansouri, Vice President, Al Dhafra Region Affairs (ADNOC), added; "Since its founding in 1982, Ruwais has grown and transformed from a small housing site for ADNOC’s industrial staff to a diverse and vibrant residential community, comprised of more than 65 different nationalities. The opening of CHSC’s visa-screening services in Ruwais reflects ADNOC’s ongoing support for the city as the needs of the community continue to develop. This ensures new employees settle into the country easily, existing residents can enjoy easy-to-access administrative services, and all communities in which ADNOC operates continue to maintain the highest standards of health and safety."

CHSC’s visa medical screenings are completed in 15-30 minutes, with results in the form of a Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) fitness certificate available in 48 hours as standard and 24 hours with the fast-track service.

The new Ruwais Centre is open from Sunday to Thursday from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and on Saturdays from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. More information is available on the website capitalhealth.ae or by calling 800 SCREEN (800 727336).