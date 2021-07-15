UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Health Screening Centre Introduces Its Rapid Visa Medical Screenings To Ruwais

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:45 PM

Capital Health Screening Centre Introduces its rapid visa medical screenings to Ruwais

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC) is now offering its exceptionally efficient visa-medical screening to all residents in Ruwais. The Mubadala Health partner opened a new branch under the agreement signed with the region’s largest employer, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) – Al Dhafra region.

The new branch is the fourth in CHSC’s network, with its main center in Abu Dhabi City’s Al Jazira sports Club, and branches in Musaffah and Al Ain.

Haitham Alsubaihi, Executive Director of CHSC, said: "We are proud to be collaborating with such a strong, progressive and performance-driven company. We believe our high standards of service align perfectly with ADNOC’s focus on efficiency and will also exceed the expectations of the general public. We have fine-tuned and perfected the visa application process over many years and our visitors enjoy a seamless customer experience that ensures prompt, effective, and high-quality results."

CHSC’s facilities are popular among employers and residents for visa screening due to their unique approach, which includes an appointment-booking system to minimize waiting times, SMS appointment reminders and optional same-day results for residency visa screening.

With a large screening capacity, the new CHSC branch will offer 400 visa medical screenings per day.

CHSC’s Deputy Executive Director, Ali Alsaffar, who oversaw the opening of the new branch, said: "We are always looking for opportunities to grow and expand with the ultimate aim to better serve the needs of UAE residents.

This new center in Ruwais, will offer accessible and quicker access to people needing medical tests for residency visas."

Mubarak O. Al Mansouri, Vice President, Al Dhafra Region Affairs (ADNOC), added; "Since its founding in 1982, Ruwais has grown and transformed from a small housing site for ADNOC’s industrial staff to a diverse and vibrant residential community, comprised of more than 65 different nationalities. The opening of CHSC’s visa-screening services in Ruwais reflects ADNOC’s ongoing support for the city as the needs of the community continue to develop. This ensures new employees settle into the country easily, existing residents can enjoy easy-to-access administrative services, and all communities in which ADNOC operates continue to maintain the highest standards of health and safety."

CHSC’s visa medical screenings are completed in 15-30 minutes, with results in the form of a Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) fitness certificate available in 48 hours as standard and 24 hours with the fast-track service.

The new Ruwais Centre is open from Sunday to Thursday from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and on Saturdays from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. More information is available on the website capitalhealth.ae or by calling 800 SCREEN (800 727336).

Related Topics

Sports UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil SITE Visa Sunday SMS All From Agreement Housing

Recent Stories

WHO Committee Advises Countries Not to Require Pro ..

45 minutes ago

Resources being utilized to maintain law & order i ..

45 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: ex-commissioner, land a ..

45 minutes ago

Control Room setup to monitor rain emergency situa ..

45 minutes ago

National Skills University celebrates World Youth ..

45 minutes ago

Process of vaccine to be expedited in distt Shahee ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.