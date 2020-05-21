Capital Health Screening Centre opens COVID-19 testing facility in Musaffah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Capital Health Screening Centre, CHSC, part of the Mubadala Healthcare network, today officially launcheda COVID-19 center in Musaffah that can screen 3,500 individualsper day.

The facility was opened in collaboration with Ambulatory Healthcare Services, AHS, a SEHA health system facility, to extend the country’s high-density screening strategy into this industrial zone.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Senior Vice President at Mubadala Healthcare, said: "The testing facility at Capital Health Screening Centre was launched in collaboration with AHS-SEHA and in line with Mubadala’s #WeAreDedicated campaign to support national efforts to combat COVID-19.'' "We will continue to leverage our facilities’ expertise and partner with leading entities to find solutions to curb the spread of infection as well as to mitigate COVID-19’s impact on the community."

The new centre opens at a time when the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has encouraged all commercial and industrial companies to ensure their employees are tested.

CHSC is one of four medical facilities involved in the National Screening Project, a governmental initiative overseen by AHS,which aims to test 335,000 residents and employees in the Musaffah area, while also increasing their awareness of COVID-19 and necessary preventative measures.

Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid,Chief Executive Officer at Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said at the launch: "We are delighted to collaborate with Mubadala Healthcare and Capital Health Screening Centre in the National Screening Project through of our commitment to expand screening and testing across the Emirate as an effective strategy for the containment of COVID-19.

"This partnership is a timely example of how entities in the healthcare sector can join forces and coordinate their efforts to support government initiatives and benefit the population as a whole."

Under the guidance of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, CHSC staff will screen individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, and by appointment only.

Visitors will be classified and tested based on their medical history and symptoms as either ‘low risk’, which includes a swabbing, or ‘high-risk’, which includes a swabbing and a medical assessment. Priority screening is given to senior citizens and pregnant women.

Haitham Al Subaihi, CEO of CHSC said: "Following the recent announcement by ADDED to test workers in Abu Dhabi, we were able to set up and trial the screening facility very quickly, before officially launching the centre today. We hope that our efforts will serve the country well, and that our beloved UAE will continue to be a safe place for everyone."