Capital of listed public joint stock companies up 1 percent to AED412 bn in 2018

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The capital of public joint stock companies listed by the Securities and Commodities Authority amounted to circa AED412 billion in 2018, a growth of 1 percent on year, according to statistics obtained from official sources.

The capital of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed firms stood at AED94.8 bn, while the Dubai Financial Market held AED115.2 billion, with un-listed companies holding AED201.8 bn in capital.

According to official figures, 168 firms are listed at the country's two main bourses, 119 of which are non-government and 49 are state-run.

Investment and financial services companies account for AED149.3 bn in capital, followed by banks, AED75.2 bn; real estate, AED58.6 bn; transport, AED32 bn; services, AED28.1 bn; energy, AED22; insurance, AED14.5 bn; consumer goods, AED10 bn; and manufacturing, AED7.7 bn.

A total of 70 firms are listed in ADX, accounting for 51 percent of firms trading nationwide, with DFM listing 67 companies, or 49 percent thereof.