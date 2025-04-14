Capital.com offers global investors access to UAE stocks

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group, has announced it is now offering its customers access to the principal UAE stock markets – becoming one of the first major trading platforms to do so.

In a move that reflects THE growing interest in the region’s economy, Capital.com is providing full coverage of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), which, between them, list the region’s most prominent publicly listed companies. As a result, Capital.com clients will now be able to trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on stocks listed on both the ADX and the DFM.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Capital.com’s commitment to deepening its presence in the UAE, where they have been licenced by the Securities and Commodities Authority since April 2024.

The company, whose trading volumes surpassed US$1.7 trillion in 2024, established its regional headquarters in Dubai with the support of the Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme. It is now investing in customer support in Arabic, Hindi, and English.

Capital.com also provides a range of trading education tools and tailored client engagement initiatives to help clients make informed trading decisions.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the announcement underlined the purpose of the NextGen FDI initiative, which seeks to attract ambitious, technologically sophisticated businesses to the UAE to help accelerate the development of key industries.

“The continued expansion of Capital.com is the latest proof-of-concept for our FDI strategy. Not only are they bringing market-leading solutions to the fintech space, they are opening a window into the UAE market for global investors – further supporting our ambitious growth objectives. Our economic vision is built on openness to the world and we look forward to investors contributing to, and participating in, our ongoing success story,” Dr. Al Zeyoudi said.

Capital.com middle East and North Africa CEO Tarik Chebib said, “The UAE’s stock markets have seen strong, consistent growth and, in the last two years, have offered the second-most IPOs globally. This has drawn increasing interest from investors around the world who are keen to diversify their portfolios and participate in the UAE’s remarkable economic success.”

The announcement also aligns with Capital.com’s desire to create better-informed investors. Broadening the accessibility of asset classes comes alongside a focus on financial literacy, which can support the development of a mature, well-informed trading environment.

“Financial education is key to empowering traders to make informed decisions,” said Chebib. “We are committed to delivering high-quality educational resources and in-person training sessions that cater specifically to the needs of our Middle Eastern clients.”