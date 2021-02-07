UrduPoint.com
Capping Operating Capacity Of Commercial, Economic And Tourism Activities In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved capping operating capacity of commercial, economic and tourism activities, effective 7th February, to bolster precautionary measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The committee approved capping operating capacity of shopping malls to 40%, gyms, private beaches and swimming pools to 50%, restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, public beaches and parks to 60%, taxis to 45% and buses to 75%.

The committee also approved closing all movie theatres and prohibiting parties and gatherings, while limiting the number of people to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings and 20 for funerals and mourning services.

The committee recommended intensifying inspection and monitoring of all sectors to ensure compliance with precautionary measures, and reporting violators to the Attorney-General.

