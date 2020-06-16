Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a Jumeirah hotel in Italy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, has announced that its Italian property, Capri Palace Jumeirah, will open its doors for the first time, starting the season on 25th June, 2020, until 30th September, 2020, as part of Jumeirah Group.

Enjoying an idyllic location in Anacapri island, the hotel stands high up on a hill overlooking the Gulf of Naples. It fully embodies the Italian Dolce Vita; with an authentic Capri style and far reaching sea views.

Designed in the style of an eighteenth-century Neapolitan palazzo, Capri Palace has attracted the great and the good since it first opened its doors in the 1960s, swiftly establishing itself as the island’s most iconic hotel.

The hotel will strictly follow the directives of the Italian Government and has extensive preventative measures in place for the safety of all. Health and safety are Jumeirah’s top priority for everyone who visits, stays, dines or works with Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts.

Ermanno Zanini, General Manager of Capri Palace Jumeirah and Regional Vice President for Italy and Spain, said, "We are delighted to welcome our guests back to Capri Palace Jumeirah. Our team have eagerly awaited this moment and are ready to provide the excellent service and unrivalled culinary experiences the hotel is known for, synonymous with Jumeirah’s brand values."

Jumeirah Group announced at the end of last year that it was appointed to operate and manage the renowned Capri Palace in Italy.