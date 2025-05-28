Captains of regional media highlight scope for industry’s growth amid technological churn

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) A panel discussion featuring top executives of leading media organisations sharing their views on technology and its transformation of the industry drew tremendous interest on Day 2 of the Arab Media Forum, which is being held as part of the Arab Media Summit 2025 (AMS 2025).

Titled "CEOs on the Future of Media," the session saw Mohamed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated; Nayla Tueni, CEO of An-Nahar Media Group; and Tony Khalifa, General Manager of Almashhad channel, sharing their views on the changing media landscape and ways in which they believed technology could be used as an ally instead of a disruptor. Nadine Khammash of Al Arabiya moderated the discussion.

The rapid advances in technology from a media perspective and the significant youth demographic in the Arab world drew attention first up with Tueni affirming her confidence and optimism in the younger generation contributing positively to the industry’s growth.

She revealed how her organisation had made a conscious effort to be part of the technological shift since nearly two decades back. Younger employees and artificial intelligence had come to drive the newsroom with a new vigour and there was an innate willingness to learn on the go, she said.

Al Mulla noted that the younger audience chose to be open to content from multiple sources and this represented an opportunity to popularise Arab culture across a wider geographical domain and gain a wider audience across new media verticals.

Khalifa highlighted how Almashhad had been successful in leveraging the platform to further the Arab identity.

Recalling his own experience, coming from a traditional media background, he explained how he willed himself on to learn, steering the organisational direction and enabling it to emerge as one of the top platforms regionally.

He said Almashhad refused to be limited by identity, diversifying into art, culture, economy, and politics to strengthen its own brand. He also highlighted how the platform had played a role in bringing social media to television screens.

Turning her attention to the sweeping entry of artificial intelligence into the media industry, Tueni insisted AI was not to be viewed as a competing force. She said AI still required humans to work alongside it and was merely technology in the guise of a facilitator.

Al Mulla highlighted the UAE’s pioneering efforts in naming a minister of AI in its cabinet and ensuring widespread internet penetration but added that there was still some way to go in terms of promoting Arab content. Khalifa concurred that it was imperative to use AI as a tool to serve humanity and not let the opportunity slip by.

Tueni acknowledged that generating ad revenue presented a challenge amidst the flux but voiced belief that the right content would be appreciated and valued by audiences in the long run. Al Mulla averred that the key was to continue to invest in creativity and innovation and find flexible models, as signified by the acceptance of influencers as market drivers, to generate increased content uptake.

