Car Fare Group Contributes AED 5 Million To Fathers' Endowment Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 04:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – With a AED 5 million contribution, car Fare Group joined a growing list of contributors to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.
Car Fare Group’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.
The campaign also aims to strengthen the values of generosity and deep human solidarity, for which the UAE is known, promote the culture of endowments and create a community-wide movement that supports its aims.
Jasbir Bassi, Owner and Chairperson of Car Fare Group, said the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, a generous initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is a message of hope from the UAE to underprivileged communities worldwide, and a noble call to action, to support the poor and improve their access to sustainable healthcare.
Bassi added: “I am honoured to contribute to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign in the name of my late husband Kulwinder Singh Bassi.
This contribution reflects Car Fare Group’s belief in the importance of collective action to support those in need, in line with the UAE’s vision of spreading good, and in support of MBRGI’s efforts to positively change the lives of vulnerable groups through dozens of quality humanitarian projects.”
As Founders of Car Fare Group, Mrs Bassi and her late husband Mr KS Bassi have always believed in the cause of giving back to society at all times in order to promote the well-being and progress of all humanity.
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
