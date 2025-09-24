CARACAL Awarded Contract To Supply Advanced Sniper Rifles To India’s CRPF
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) EDGE entity CARACAL, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance small arms, in collaboration with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has been awarded a contract to supply 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles to India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Under the contract, the sniper rifles will be produced and delivered at the ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad, India. Inaugurated in April this year, the facility serves as a local manufacturing hub producing a comprehensive portfolio of advanced weapons to meet the critical requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, state police, and special forces, and to cater to CARACAL’s global export requirements.
Hamad Alameri, CEO of CARACAL, said, “Following the launch of the ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex, we are advancing our partnership with ICOMM and solidifying our commitment to Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative. This historic transfer of technology in small arms is a significant milestone in UAE-India defence collaboration and directly reflects our long-standing efforts to support India’s security requirements and growing defence industry.
”
Sumanth Paturu, Director, ICOMM Tele Ltd, said, “This contract is a proud milestone for ICOMM and a validation of our long-term strategy to build sovereign defence capabilities in India. Together with CARACAL and EDGE, we are not just supplying the most advanced CSR 338 sniper system to CRPF, we are transferring world-class technology, creating high-quality manufacturing jobs in Hyderabad and strengthening India’s defence industrial ecosystem. ICOMM remains committed to delivering on time, providing lifecycle support and scaling this capability to meet future requirements of India’s security services and export customers.”
Delivery of CARACAL’s first India-produced CSR 338 sniper rifles is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025. The CSR 338 is a high-performance bolt-action sniper rifle. Chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum, the CSR 338 features a 27-inch barrel with a 10-round magazine, ambidextrous magazine release and safety mechanisms, a two-stage adjustable precision trigger, and a four-position, telescopic, foldable stock.
