CARACAL, VentureOne unveil Centurion body armour at IDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi’s VentureOne and CARACAL have partnered to launch Centurion, a next-generation body armour system, designed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), that will set new standards in safety, mobility, and comfort for defence forces, at IDEX 2025, the region’s largest defence exhibition.

CARACAL is a regional leader in high-performance small arms within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups. VentureOne, which commercialises groundbreaking TII technologies, ensures that innovations can transition rapidly from R&D to large-scale deployment.

Traditional body armour is often heavy, restrictive, and prone to overheating. Centurion is set to revolutionise soldier protection by integrating next-generation advanced materials, developed by experts at TII, that enhance mobility, comfort, and safety, even in extreme conditions. It will debut with UAE troops before being exported to other countries.

Hamad Al Ameri, CARACAL CEO, said, “Our partnership with VentureOne and TII is aimed at meeting the direct fire challenges faced by modern infantries. We understand that lighter weight, enhanced manoeuvrability, and maximum survivability are critical factors in our customers choice of body armour. The result of our understanding and combined research and development efforts have led to the creation of Centurion, our latest offering in advanced anti-ballistic panels."

“National security, and the safety of those supporting it, require the most advanced and innovative technologies available,” said Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne. “Centurion will play a key role in equipping and protecting soldiers in the UAE and beyond. We are proud to bring such protective solution to their hands.

By bringing these innovations to market, we are redefining battlefield protection for forces worldwide.”

Centurion’s armour plates provide rifle-grade protection, with the Level III++ variant withstanding six rounds of 7.62x 51mm NATO FMJ (M80), 7.62x39mm MSC Ball and 5.56x45mm (SS109/M855) bullets while minimising impact trauma. Centurion exceeds international ballistic standards, including those set by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).

Centurion is also lightweight, cost-effective, and ergonomically designed for maximum mobility. It can integrate situational awareness features to enhance users’ real-time responsiveness. Its modular, customisable plate system offers multiple shapes and coatings, allowing users to tailor protection for covert, tactical, or maritime missions. With positive buoyancy, it is also ideal for marine and diver operations.

“Advanced materials, which combine two or more substances with different properties, are changing the game for defence and other industries that need ballistic protection,” said Prof. Vincenzo Giannini, the Chief Researcher of the Advanced Materials Research Centre at the Technology Innovation Institute. “Centurion uses cutting-edge materials and patented processing technologies that reduce weight and thickness while maintaining superior protection, ensuring troops can move faster and operate longer without compromising safety.”

As part of this agreement, VentureOne and CARACAL will establish production lines in the UAE to scale Centurion for both local and global markets, and will keep relying on a feed of innovations from TII to keep the solutions competitive

Both VentureOne and TII are part of the Advanced Technology Research Council, which oversees R&D in Abu Dhabi to advance technologies with global impact.