Careem Expands 'shop & Drop' Delivery Service To Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Careem today announced the extension of its on-demand delivery service, 'Careem Box', to include the Abu Dhabi and Sharjah emirates.

The service offers an option to request Careem to 'pick and drop' items or 'shop and drop', where drivers shop on behalf of the customer, for up to AED350.

In a statement, Careem said, "The service provides its users in both emirates with an affordable and convenient option when needing to transport goods during these challenging times.

"

Embedded in the Careem App as a new car type, Careem Box also has an in-app tracking system that allows the customer to see exactly where their package is.

Gheed ElMakkaoui, General Manager at Careem UAE said, "We’ve seen this product simplify our customers’ day-to-day lives in Dubai and hope to do the same across the rest of the UAE."

Careem Box is currently available from 06:00 to 00:00 in Abu Dhabi and from 06:00 to 19:00 in Sharjah, for order values starting from AED14.00.

