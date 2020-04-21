UrduPoint.com
Careem Launches Grocery Delivery Service In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Careem launches grocery delivery service in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Careem has introduced a new on-demand service 'Shops' to deliver daily essentials, such as groceries, medicine and pet food, to homes across Dubai.

The courier service company said customers can shop via the Careem NOW app and a driver will pick up and deliver the purchases in under an hour.

In a statement today, the company stated that customers can "choose their preferred merchant, select from a catalogue of available items and add them to their basket, and a Careem Captain will deliver the order within the hour, currently the shortest wait time in comparison to other market timelines." The service covers groceries, organic shops, pharmacies, coffee shops, roasters and pet stores as well as confectionaries and other services across the city, it added.

Gheed El Makkaoui, General Manager of Careem UAE, said, "This new product launch enables us to further meet the needs of the community, and we are delighted to be able to offer delivery of essentials through our platform in a safe and efficient way to simplify the lives of our users."

Participating outlets include Lulu Hypermarket in Dubai, Careem Shops include 7-Eleven, 800-Pharmacy, Al Manara Pharmacy, NESCAFÉ DOLCE GUSTO , The Pet Corner, The Coffee Souq, Julius Meinl Coffee, Al Dar Roastery, Rootz Organics, Al Douri Signature, Al Douri Mart, Supermarché, Narinport, Four Seasons Pharmacy, and La Despensa Spanish Food Store.

