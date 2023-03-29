Careem Participates In '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign, Enables Donations Through Its Smart App

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) Careem, the region’s leading multi-service platform, announced its support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of launching the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Users of Careem app, available on Google’s Play store, Apple’s App store and Huawei’s AppGallery, will be able to donate AED3 towards “1 Billion Meals Endowment” by choosing “Ramadan Car” every time they book a ride through the app.

Careem app users in the UAE will also be able to donate any amount when ordering food, through a special feature in the Careem app, supporting the campaign and its objective of providing food aid to the world’s most underprivileged populations.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-Founder, Careem, said, “It is a privilege to collaborate with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to promote the values of giving and generosity, and to support the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment Campaign’ through the Careem app. We have a responsibility towards underprivileged communities, and it is a great opportunity to enable our customers to participate and pay it forward during the holy month of Ramadan through the campaign, which embodies the UAE’s humanitarian mission.

”

Further establishing the UAE’s leading position in humanitarian work, regionally and internationally, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign helps establish the role of endowment as a development tool that ensures the sustainable charity, and contributes to the global endeavour to fight and eradicate hunger in line with Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition to donating through the Careem app, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.