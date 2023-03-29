UrduPoint.com

Careem Participates In '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign, Enables Donations Through Its Smart App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Careem participates in &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign, enables donations through its smart app

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) Careem, the region’s leading multi-service platform, announced its support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of launching the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Users of Careem app, available on Google’s Play store, Apple’s App store and Huawei’s AppGallery, will be able to donate AED3 towards “1 Billion Meals Endowment” by choosing “Ramadan Car” every time they book a ride through the app.

Careem app users in the UAE will also be able to donate any amount when ordering food, through a special feature in the Careem app, supporting the campaign and its objective of providing food aid to the world’s most underprivileged populations.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-Founder, Careem, said, “It is a privilege to collaborate with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to promote the values of giving and generosity, and to support the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment Campaign’ through the Careem app. We have a responsibility towards underprivileged communities, and it is a great opportunity to enable our customers to participate and pay it forward during the holy month of Ramadan through the campaign, which embodies the UAE’s humanitarian mission.

Further establishing the UAE’s leading position in humanitarian work, regionally and internationally, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign helps establish the role of endowment as a development tool that ensures the sustainable charity, and contributes to the global endeavour to fight and eradicate hunger in line with Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition to donating through the Careem app, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Google UAE Dubai Bank Rashid UAE Dirham SMS Apple From Careem Billion Ramadan Huawei

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 editi ..

Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 edition in Dubai

19 seconds ago
 Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in sup ..

Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

15 minutes ago
 NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

2 hours ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

3 hours ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.