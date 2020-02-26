Career observership programme in paediatrics launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital launched the first-of-its-kind Career Observership Programme in paediatrics, whereby high school students will be given the chance to shadow a group of highly experienced paediatric doctors working at the hospital, including seeing and treating patients.

The 2020 edition witnessed a huge response, with over 100 applicants from 70 different schools across Dubai.

The five-day programme is designed to give students the chance to gauge their ability to cope with a demanding career in medicine and explore the required skills to excel in this domain, in addition to highlighting the importance of teamwork within a multidisciplinary setting of numerous subspeciality doctors.

Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, COO of Al Jalila Children’s, said, "As the only dedicated children’s hospital in the country, we have the responsibility of nurturing talent and embracing aspiring students who are interested in pursuing their dreams of becoming world-class paediatricians. The Paediatric Observership Programme is one of many initiatives that Al Jalila Children’s undertakes as part of its endeavour to become an educational hub for paediatric medicine in the region, and we will constantly work on enhancing and expanding these initiatives."

The programme, which is being organised in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, has strict criteria for choosing students aged 16 years old and above.

This includes an excellent academic track record, a clear interest in adopting a career in medicine, strong work ethics and a mature predisposition appropriate for the clinical environment. Candidates should be nominated by their respective schools with a letter of recommendation from their career counsellor. The second cohort of the 2020 edition will take place between 8th and 12th March, 2020.

Maya El Chal, a grade 11 student at the prestigious Dunecrest American School, Dubai, was one of the participants of the first cohort of the programme, and is looking to join Harvard or Johns Hopkins University after high school. "Honestly, this Paediatric Observership Programme was a life changing experience, and although I witnessed some difficult cases, it made me more determined to study medicine. I never thought that I would be interested in paediatrics, but seeing how the doctors here at al Jalila Children’s make a difference and change the lives of young patients and their families, I really want to be in that position in the future."

Jawaher Ali Al Hedaithi from Al Mawakeb International School, Al Barsha, said, "The experience of shadowing doctors was more of a reality check; to see the doctors really interacting with patients and treating them is something that you cannot learn from any medical book."