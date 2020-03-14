Caring for children is caring for future: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The UAE places great importance on the rights of Emirati children, who receive the best care and attention, in accordance with the internationally recognised best practices, said H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF.

In a statement she made to mark "Emirati Children’s Day" on 15th March, Sheikha Fatima said, "The Emirati children enjoy all types of care and attention, thanks to the directives and unlimited support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

"

The welfare of the children in the UAE is not only a result of initiatives and plans but also a culmination of a wise vision that ensures this segment of the community is given proper care, she added.

"When we talk about children's rights, we talk about empowering them and engaging them to play a role in their community. The creation of the Parliament for Emirati Children aims at providing the right platform for them to share their thoughts and ideas.

"He who cares for children cares for the future of one's homeland," Sheikha Fatima said in conclusion.