UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caring For Children Is Caring For Future: Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Caring for children is caring for future: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The UAE places great importance on the rights of Emirati children, who receive the best care and attention, in accordance with the internationally recognised best practices, said H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF.

In a statement she made to mark "Emirati Children’s Day" on 15th March, Sheikha Fatima said, "The Emirati children enjoy all types of care and attention, thanks to the directives and unlimited support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

"

The welfare of the children in the UAE is not only a result of initiatives and plans but also a culmination of a wise vision that ensures this segment of the community is given proper care, she added.

"When we talk about children's rights, we talk about empowering them and engaging them to play a role in their community. The creation of the Parliament for Emirati Children aims at providing the right platform for them to share their thoughts and ideas.

"He who cares for children cares for the future of one's homeland," Sheikha Fatima said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid March Women Family All Share Best

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive to begin in Larkana from Monday

17 minutes ago

Dubai, Abu Dhabhi witness suspension in Internet S ..

46 minutes ago

Balochistan CM avoids question on tax payment in d ..

1 hour ago

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

2 hours ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.