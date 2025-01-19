Open Menu

Carthage Music Days Opens In Tunis

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Carthage Music Days opens in Tunis

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The 10th edition of the Carthage Music Days was inaugurated on Saturday at the Opera Theatre of the City of Culture, Tunis, in a festive atmosphere celebrating innovative and renewed music from around the world.

Running until 24th January, this year's festival features performances from artists across 15 countries, including Tunisia, and showcases a diverse array of musical genres.

The festival includes six major performances, 18 youth shows, and four street performances, in addition to three seminars and a workshop.

Related Topics

World Music Tunis Tunisia January From

Recent Stories

Carthage Music Days opens in Tunis

Carthage Music Days opens in Tunis

1 minute ago
 UAE provides winter aid to 12,500 displaced people ..

UAE provides winter aid to 12,500 displaced people in Gaza

2 hours ago
 MIT researchers develop advanced robotic insects f ..

MIT researchers develop advanced robotic insects for pollination

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily

Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily

10 hours ago
UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Le ..

UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Lebanese territory by deadline o ..

12 hours ago
 UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic su ..

UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic surgeon

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral stra ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral strategic relations over phone

13 hours ago
 Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners ..

Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasef ..

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai Government Customer and Emplo ..

16 hours ago
 Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East