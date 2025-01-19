Carthage Music Days Opens In Tunis
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2025 | 12:15 PM
TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The 10th edition of the Carthage Music Days was inaugurated on Saturday at the Opera Theatre of the City of Culture, Tunis, in a festive atmosphere celebrating innovative and renewed music from around the world.
Running until 24th January, this year's festival features performances from artists across 15 countries, including Tunisia, and showcases a diverse array of musical genres.
The festival includes six major performances, 18 youth shows, and four street performances, in addition to three seminars and a workshop.
Recent Stories
Carthage Music Days opens in Tunis
UAE provides winter aid to 12,500 displaced people in Gaza
MIT researchers develop advanced robotic insects for pollination
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2025
Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily
UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Lebanese territory by deadline o ..
UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic surgeon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral strategic relations over phone
Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasef ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai Government Customer and Emplo ..
Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested
More Stories From Middle East
-
Carthage Music Days opens in Tunis1 minute ago
-
1,985 human rights violations by Houthis in 2024: Report31 minutes ago
-
China reports 65 new plant taxa discoveries in 20242 hours ago
-
UAE provides winter aid to 12,500 displaced people in Gaza2 hours ago
-
MIT researchers develop advanced robotic insects for pollination2 hours ago
-
Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily10 hours ago
-
UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Lebanese territory by deadline of January 2712 hours ago
-
UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic surgeon13 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral strategic relations over phone13 hours ago
-
Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Egypt14 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indice ..16 hours ago
-
EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement18 hours ago