Carthage Music Days opens in Tunis

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The 10th edition of the Carthage Music Days was inaugurated on Saturday at the Opera Theatre of the City of Culture, Tunis, in a festive atmosphere celebrating innovative and renewed music from around the world.

Running until 24th January, this year's festival features performances from artists across 15 countries, including Tunisia, and showcases a diverse array of musical genres.

The festival includes six major performances, 18 youth shows, and four street performances, in addition to three seminars and a workshop.