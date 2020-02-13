Case adjudication rate in 2019 amounts to 98%: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department stated that its case adjudication rate in 2019 amounted to 98 percent compared to 95.3 percent in 2018, a 2.7 percent increase.

The figures were unveiled during its 67th media forum, titled, "The Judicial Department: The 2019 Annual Achievements."

The case adjudication rate of the Courts of Appeal increased from 92.4 percent in 2018 to 96 percent in 2019, a rise of 5 percent while this rate at the Courts of Cassation reached 95 percent.

The number of registered cases in 2019 amounted to 284,909, with the Courts of First Instance accounting for 189,462, followed by the Enforcement Division with 31,524 cases, followed by the Courts of Appeal with 29,087, then the Courts of Conciliation and Arbitration with 15,304, the Family Guidance Division with 14,494, and the Courts of Cassation with 5,038.

Related statistics also point out that the number of cases completed in less than 90 days surged from 68 percent in 2018 to 75 percent in 2019, marking a seven percent increase.

The Labour Court also saw an increase in its adjudication rate compared to 2018, showing that the fourth quarter of 2019 saw a rate of 90 percent while the same reporting period of 2018 recorded 61 percent.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department recorded an 80 percent adjudication rate in the index of services done electronically on smart applications, smart kiosks and the department’s website, which handled 240,000 electronic transactions in 2019.

The number of notary transactions last year amounted to 117,770, compared to 109,560 transactions in 2018.

The number of marriage contracts also increased from 5,467 transactions in 2018 to 5,506 transactions last year, a rise of 39.