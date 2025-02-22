Open Menu

Casualties In Dining Hall Collapse In Peru

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 08:01 PM

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) At least three people were killed and 74 others injured following the collapse of a dining hall at a shopping centre in the city of Trujillo, Peru, according to local authorities.

Aníbal Murillo, a health official in the local government, stated that 74 injured individuals, including 10 children, were transported to hospitals and clinics, adding that 11 of them sustained severe injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Trujillo Peru Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

4 minutes ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

4 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

4 minutes ago
 Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

5 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

5 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

5 minutes ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

5 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

6 minutes ago
 Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top ..

Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers ..

Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East