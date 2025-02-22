Casualties In Dining Hall Collapse In Peru
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 08:01 PM
LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) At least three people were killed and 74 others injured following the collapse of a dining hall at a shopping centre in the city of Trujillo, Peru, according to local authorities.
Aníbal Murillo, a health official in the local government, stated that 74 injured individuals, including 10 children, were transported to hospitals and clinics, adding that 11 of them sustained severe injuries.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day
Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents
Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, business partnerships4 minutes ago
-
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle4 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research4 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expansion of integrated co ..4 minutes ago
-
Italy's Inflation in January up to 1.5%: ISTAT5 minutes ago
-
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios5 minutes ago
-
Indonesia advocates for ethical AI5 minutes ago
-
Green Climate Fund grants $103.2 million to boost Early Warnings for All5 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 20255 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition5 minutes ago
-
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru5 minutes ago