Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) At least three people were killed and 74 others injured following the collapse of a dining hall at a shopping centre in the city of Trujillo, Peru, according to local authorities.

Aníbal Murillo, a health official in the local government, stated that 74 injured individuals, including 10 children, were transported to hospitals and clinics, adding that 11 of them sustained severe injuries.