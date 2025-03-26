Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured today as Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on various areas across the Gaza Strip, particularly in Rafah and Khan Younis.

According to medical sources in Gaza, 39 people were killed and 124 others injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities from Israeli attacks since 7th October 2023 to 50,183, with 113,828 injured.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for residents in southern neighbourhoods of Gaza City, including western Zeitoun, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, and southern Remal, urging them to move south of the Wadi area ahead of further strikes.