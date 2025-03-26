Open Menu

Casualties Reported In Gaza Following Israeli Airstrikes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured today as Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on various areas across the Gaza Strip, particularly in Rafah and Khan Younis.

According to medical sources in Gaza, 39 people were killed and 124 others injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities from Israeli attacks since 7th October 2023 to 50,183, with 113,828 injured.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for residents in southern neighbourhoods of Gaza City, including western Zeitoun, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, and southern Remal, urging them to move south of the Wadi area ahead of further strikes.

Related Topics

Injured Army Gaza October From

Recent Stories

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

6 minutes ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

1 hour ago
 'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food secu ..

'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..

1 hour ago
 Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression a ..

Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria

1 hour ago
 EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect i ..

EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry

1 hour ago
1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

29 minutes ago
 China to strengthen management of off-campus educa ..

China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform

29 minutes ago
 Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Co ..

Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court

29 minutes ago
 Commercial bakers found selling substandard and ex ..

Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK we ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Cap ..

Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 UN chief calls for collective climate action

UN chief calls for collective climate action

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East