Casualties Reported In Gaza Following Israeli Airstrikes
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 11:45 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured today as Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on various areas across the Gaza Strip, particularly in Rafah and Khan Younis.
According to medical sources in Gaza, 39 people were killed and 124 others injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities from Israeli attacks since 7th October 2023 to 50,183, with 113,828 injured.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for residents in southern neighbourhoods of Gaza City, including western Zeitoun, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, and southern Remal, urging them to move south of the Wadi area ahead of further strikes.
Recent Stories
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry
1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana
China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform
Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court
Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK we ..
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister
UN chief calls for collective climate action
More Stories From Middle East
-
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF6 minutes ago
-
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes6 minutes ago
-
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spending21 minutes ago
-
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups36 minutes ago
-
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower next generation of glob ..51 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations1 hour ago
-
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Climate Change and Envir ..1 hour ago
-
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria1 hour ago
-
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry1 hour ago
-
OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s significant legislative reforms2 hours ago
-
Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai3 hours ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships3 hours ago