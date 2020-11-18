UrduPoint.com
CBRN Risk Mitigation Platform Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, inaugurated the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear, CBRN, Risk Mitigation Platform, which is responsible for offering professional training and researching in this field.

The remote event was attended by Brigadier Eng. Hussein Ahmed Al Harthy, Representative of the Ministry of Interior and Head of the Regional Secretariat for CBRN Risk Mitigation.

In his opening speech, Al Zaabi highlighted the UAE’s international and regional efforts in the area of CBRN Risk Mitigation, in cooperation with partner countries and international and governmental organisations.

He then pointed out the UAE’s key role in conducting research and development and training human resources in all areas of CBRN Risk Mitigation, through international platforms and bilateral meetings with senior officials while commending the support of the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

