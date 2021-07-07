UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE 'Youth Dialogue' Empowers Emirati Youth To Embrace Financial Innovation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

CBUAE 'Youth Dialogue' empowers Emirati youth to embrace financial innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), has inaugurated the 2nd edition of the flagship initiative, the "CBUAE Youth Dialogue".

This year’s event was held to celebrate the council’s second anniversary and involve the CBUAE’s youth in championing innovation and technology to achieve the UAE’s ‘Towards the Next 50’ strategy, in accordance with its upcoming Golden Jubilee.

The event discussed pertinent trends shaping the financial and banking sectors, such as blockchain, FinTech, RegTech, and the promise of these technologies in powering the 50-year strategy, which would enrich the thinking of the youth and prepare them to lead the sector in the future.

CBUAE Youth Dialogue imitative included a speech by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, in which he spoke about the importance of artificial intelligence in the development of the UAE’s economy.

During his opening remarks, Balama said, "Over the past fifty years, and an embodiment of the vision of its wise leadership and the aspirations of its people, the UAE has laid the foundations for the growth and prosperity of its community.

We at CBUAE aim to empower the youth in facilitating yet another fifty years of progress for the UAE, underpinned by an innovative spirit and a robust understanding of progressive technologies."

He added, "It is of the utmost importance for CBUAE to educate the generation of tomorrow on the tremendous role they play in realising the ambitious vision set forth by our leadership, as well as the pivotal application of financial technologies in achieving so. We take great pride in having hosted the second edition of the Youth Dialogue in this regard and are confident that the CBUAE Youth Council will continue to effectively represent and enlighten the next era of changemakers."

The Youth Dialogue brought together senior employees from CBUAE and other UAE regulators, including Abu Dhabi Global Market, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai Blockchain Centre.

The aim of the dialogue was to develop the youth of the CBUAE in various relevant fields and to provide them with information and knowledge to gain the necessary experience to shape the future of the banking and financial sector.

Related Topics

Technology Governor UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Progress Lead Gold Market Event From

Recent Stories

India announces 930 new COVID-19 death in 24 hours

35 minutes ago

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ..

56 minutes ago

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

1 hour ago

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

1 hour ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

1 hour ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.