CBUAE Announces Strategic Objectives For 2023-2026

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has announced its 2023-2026 strategy, which seeks to position it among the world's top 10 central banks.

In an announcement today, CBUAE said that its strategy includes 7 objectives, including the issuance of a digital Currency and driving digital transformation in the UAE's financial services sector by utilising the latest artificial intelligence and big data solutions.

The strategy will also see technology used across inspection, monitoring and insurance systems, in addition to utilising the UAE's digital ID infrastructure (UAE Pass) to bolster financial inclusion and easy access to financial services.

Besides seeking to develop advanced and secure cloud infrastructure to operate financial and insurance services, the strategy aims to support the UAE's green economy efforts and continue work to develop more innovative financial infrastructure to boost the UAE's competitiveness in this field.

In line with the objective of the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the best globally, CBUAE launched a survey titled 'Future Expectations and Needs of Partners Survey', which is scheduled to be conducted on 15th July, 2021, urging its partners to participate.

More Stories From Middle East

