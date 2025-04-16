Open Menu

CBUAE Appoints CEO, Managing Director Of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced the appointment of Faiza Al Awadhi as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of “Sanadak”, the first Ombudsman Unit in the middle East and North Africa.

Al Awadhi brings over 25 years of experience across the public and private sectors, with a core focus on consumer protection and service quality. She has held several senior leadership positions, including Head of the Market Conduct and Financial Consumer Protection Department, where she played a key role in advancing regulatory and supervisory frameworks.

Her previous roles in the UAE’s financial sector also include Head of Planning and Operational Support, Vice President of Service Quality Administration and Corporate Communications, in addition to leading branch operations.

Al Awadhi has served on the board of Directors of the Ombudsman Unit “Sanadak” since its establishment.

She has also chaired and been an active member of various local, regional, and international working groups and committees.

Additionally, she is a member of the International Financial Consumer Protection Organisation (FinCoNet) under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Currently, she chairs the National Working Group for Financial Consumer Protection and Financial Literacy.

She holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International business Law from Université Paris-Panthéon-Assas, Paris, along with multiple professional certifications in governance, compliance, leadership, and risk management.

Her appointment reinforces Sanadak’s commitment to strengthening its role in ensuring fairness and impartiality in the resolution of banking and insurance disputes in the UAE. It is also aligned with the CBUAE’s strategy to promote consumer protection and financial inclusion in the country.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Business UAE Bank Paris Middle East Market From

Recent Stories

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

5 seconds ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

12 seconds ago
 Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

15 minutes ago
 DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

15 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

30 minutes ago
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellenc ..

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships

45 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

2 hours ago
 TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against ..

TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East