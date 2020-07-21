UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE Calls On Consumers Not To Disclose Personal Information Due To Increase Of Fraudulent Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:15 PM

CBUAE calls on consumers not to disclose personal information due to increase of fraudulent activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, has alerted consumers of the increase in fraudulent activities, and stresses not to disclose private information such as personal and bank account information to any person or entity.

Moreover, the Central Bank and banks operating in the UAE have confirmed that they do not request such information from consumers and warned them of malicious phone calls and fraudulent messages that they may receive via WhatsApp using CBUAE name and logo.

In addition, CBUAE reminded consumers not to answer such calls and messages, as well as opening any attached links to avoid data exposure to malicious websites.

The Central Bank has urged the public to report to the relevant authorities when they receive fraudulent calls and messages or in the event of financial fraud. The Central Bank confirmed the concerted efforts of the concerned authorities in the UAE to limit financial fraud activities and to raise public awareness about it.

Related Topics

UAE Bank May Event From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

France Likely to Face Second COVID-19 Wave From Oc ..

4 minutes ago

Sanctioned Chechen Leader Kadyrov Invites US' Pomp ..

5 minutes ago

Pandemic could widen economic gender gap, IMF warn ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks open higher on EU stimulus deal, earning ..

5 minutes ago

Independent Turkish Lawmaker Yilmaz to Lead Newly ..

5 minutes ago

Marseille set to sign Argentina's Balerdi: reports ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.