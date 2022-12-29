UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Cancels Registration Of Al Fazaa Insurance Agent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

CBUAE cancels registration of Al Fazaa Insurance Agent

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has cancelled the registration of Al Fazaa Insurance Agent from the insurance agents’ register, in accordance with the provisions regulating the insurance agents businesses in force.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies and professions related to insurance companies, comply with the UAE laws and regulations adopted by the CBUAE, to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance industry and the UAE financial system.

