CBUAE Cancels Registration Of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has cancelled the registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC, in accordance with the applicable insurance brokers’ regulation.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies and professions related to insurance companies, comply with the UAE laws and regulations adopted by the CBUAE, to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance industry and the UAE financial system.

