UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Enhances Oversight Of UAE Banks’ Real Estate Exposures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:30 PM

CBUAE enhances oversight of UAE banks’ real estate exposures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has developed an enhanced framework to supervise banks’ exposures to the real estate sector.

The new standards cover all types of on-balance-sheet loans and investments, and all off-balance-sheet exposures to the real estate sector. They refine definitions, measurement and supervision, facilitating the adoption of best practices in bank real estate financing and risk management.

The comprehensive standards require banks to review and improve their internal policies to enhance sound underwriting, valuation and general risk management for their real estate exposures.

The new methodology also introduces measurement of these exposures, based on credit risk-weighted assets using the CBUAE’s capital adequacy standards. Banks with higher risk-weighted real estate exposure in their portfolios will be subject to a more extensive supervisory review of their underwriting and risk management practices in this segment.

The standards will take effect from 30th December 2021, starting with a one-year observation period, during which banks will be required to enhance their practices to meet the new standards. The CBUAE will evaluate these standards based on a supervisory review during the observation period.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said, "Banks will continue to play a crucial role in financing real estate and construction, which are vital sectors of the UAE economy. The CBUAE has developed a novel risk-based methodology to enhance monitoring and supervision of bank real estate exposures. These new standards will enhance best practice in real estate financing in the UAE, and facilitate the safety and soundness of our financial system."

Related Topics

Governor UAE Bank December All From Best

Recent Stories

Moscow Believes US Will Not Refuse Russia's Securi ..

Moscow Believes US Will Not Refuse Russia's Security Proposals - Ryabkov

7 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

7 minutes ago
 OIC terms 17th extraordinary meeting of CFMs on Af ..

OIC terms 17th extraordinary meeting of CFMs on Afghanistan situation

19 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Says No Answer From Washington on Access t ..

Ryabkov Says No Answer From Washington on Access to Russian Diplomatic Property ..

7 minutes ago
 Cinematographer Hutchins' Father Says Actor Baldwi ..

Cinematographer Hutchins' Father Says Actor Baldwin 'Partly Responsible' For Her ..

7 minutes ago
 United States Yet to Respond to Russia's Security ..

United States Yet to Respond to Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals - Ryabkov

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.