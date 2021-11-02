UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Establishes Networking And Cyber Security Operations Centre

CBUAE establishes Networking and Cyber Security Operations Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced the establishment of the CBUAE Networking and Cyber Security Operations Centre to enhance the protection and security of the financial system's critical infrastructure in the UAE against cyber-attacks.

Situated in CBUAE's Abu Dhabi headquarters, the Centre will be the leading security operations centre for the UAE's financial sector. It will establish best practice and guidelines on managing security threats and vulnerabilities to protect the information infrastructure of the nation's licensed financial institutions. The Centre will also support all CBUAE-managed and operating systems, applications and services.

CBUAE will continue to develop its practices as technological advancements and cyber-threats evolve to prevent, detect and mitigate risks to achieve its strategic objectives of promoting financial and monetary stability, efficiency and resilience in the nation’s financial system.

Dr. Sabri Hamed Al Azazi, Assistant Governor, Support Services and Operations, and Chief Operating Officer of CBUAE, said, "In line with the CBUAE's overarching vision, the CBUAE Networking and Cyber Security Operations Centre will strengthen the UAE's monetary and financial systems. As Cyber-security threats become increasingly sophisticated, it is critical that we have the necessary framework to protect our financial institutions, their infrastructure, processes and people from these challenges. Through the development of cyber security information-sharing mechanism with the financial sector and relevant international institutions, this Centre will build greater resilience and preparedness of the sector and contribute to cyber security and sustainable economic growth."

