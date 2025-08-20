CBUAE Gold Reserves Rise 26% In Jan.-May 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) increased its gold reserves by 25.899% during the first five months of the year to AED28.933 billion at the end of May, up from AED22.981 billion at the end of December 2024.
According to the Central Bank’s statistical bulletin issued today, the CBUAE's gold holdings rose by 0.49% month-on-month in May, to AED 28.791 billion at the end of April.
Statistics showed that demand deposits also grew, exceeding AED1.166 trillion by the end of May, compared to AED1.
109 trillion at the end of December 2024. Of this total, AED892.577 billion were in local Currency and AED274.329 billion in foreign currencies.
Savings deposits rose to AED359.57 billion at the end of May, up from AED317.48 billion at the end of December 2024. This included AED305.508 billion in local currency and AED54.062 billion in foreign currencies.
Time deposits exceeded AED1billion for the firs time by the end of May, including AED614.854 billion in local currency and AED398.348 billion in foreign currencies.
