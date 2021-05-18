UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE Imposes Administrative Sanction On S&S Brokerage House

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

CBUAE imposes administrative sanction on S&S Brokerage House

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed on 18th of April 2021, an administrative sanction on S&S Brokerage House operating in the UAE, pursuant to Decretal Federal Law No. (14) of 2018 Regarding the Central Bank and Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities (as amended by Decretal Federal Law No. (25) of 2020).

The CBUAE found that S&S Brokerage House has ceased to carry on one or more of its licensed financial activities for a period exceeding one year, and accordingly, decided to revoke their license and strike their name off the register.

The time limit for appeals has expired on 9th May, 2021 and the Central Bank’s procedures have been concluded.

As the supervisory authority of brokerage firms operating in the UAE, the CBUAE is committed to ensuring all brokerages abide by UAE laws and the regulations and standards issued by the CBUAE, in an effort to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the business of brokerages.

Related Topics

Business UAE Bank April May 2018 2020 All

Recent Stories

Emirates to showcase its Premium Economy Seats for ..

4 minutes ago

RTA to auction 350 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 ..

11 minutes ago

104,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

37 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

37 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.