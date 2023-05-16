UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Imposes Administrative Sanctions On 8 Banks Operating In The UAE

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 04:45 PM

CBUAE imposes administrative sanctions on 8 banks operating in the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed administrative sanctions on eight banks operating in the UAE, pursuant to Article 137 of the Decretal Federal Law No. (14) of 2018 Regarding the Central Bank & Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities, and the Central Bank notices regarding the beneficiaries of the Nationals Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund (NDDSF) facilities.

The administrative sanctions take into account the banks’ failures to comply with the CBUAE’s instructions not to grant any loans or credit facilities to the beneficiaries of loans granted by the NDDSF, including credit cards.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all licensed financial institutions operating in the country, including banks, abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards adopted by the CBUAE, to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the banks’ business and enhancing the efficiency of the UAE financial system.

Related Topics

Business UAE Bank 2018 All

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches national campaign for early detecti ..

MoHAP launches national campaign for early detection of hypertension

24 minutes ago
 ‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his ..

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his words for Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian ..

South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian and global arena

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

3 hours ago
 NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) ..

NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.